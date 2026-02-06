CINCINNATI — Bengals assistant general manager Trey Brown was mentioned as a possible candidate for the Vikings general manager job according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Minnesota fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last month after a disappointing season. Now they're on the hunt for his replacement.

Brown was one of 12 potential candidates that Lewis wrote about.

"Brown spent time in New England when Flores was there. In the early 2010s, Brown worked as an area scout for the organization, and Flores was a budding coach. Contributing to the Patriots’ dynasty would provide familiar evaluation language and likely a desire to covet many of the same skills," Lewis wrote. "As Flores’ star began to rise, Brown left for a similar role in Philadelphia, then rose to become the Eagles’ director of college scouting from 2016 to 2018. The Cincinnati Bengals hired him as a scout in 2021. His role in Cincinnati has increased, and he has become one of the central voices for Bengals lead executive Mike Brown."

Losing Brown would be a significant loss for the Bengals' front office. He's interviewed for multiple general manager jobs in the past, including the Jaguars and Raiders.

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin leads the way, but Brown is a key voice alongside fellow assistant general managers Mike Potts and Steven Radicevic.

How It Would Benefit the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Replacing Brown wouldn't be ideal, but if he did get a general manager job, the Bengals would receive two third round compensatory picks—one in 2026 and one in 2027.

We don't know if the Vikings will request an interview with Brown. If they do, then there's always a chance he gets the job. He's had multiple interviews in recent years and appears to be a young star in the league that has a real chance of becoming an NFL general manager one day.

Is that day coming soon? Only time will tell.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 116,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok