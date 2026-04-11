Latest Visit Sparks Hope Bengals Land Top Defender in NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals need to land an impact starter at pick No. 10. There are no other outcomes that should be accepted. They have holes on the team, notably on defense, and they need to land somebody who can make an impact right away.

Fortunately for the Bengals, this shouldn't be too difficult. This draft class might not have the top three or top five talent to blow general managers away, but the depth is very impressive. The Bengals should be able to land somebody worthwhile at pick No. 10.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Bengals brought in Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. following his visit with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bengals Meeting With Miami Edge Rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain is one of the better edge rushers in the draft class. He's comfortably ranked behind David Bailey and Arvell Reese because of his questionable arm length, but the production and talent jump off the page.

He was dominant in high school. He was dominant in college, too. If he's available at pick No. 10, it would be hard to justify passing on him for any other prospect.

Rueben Bain Jr. Would be a Home Run Selection for the Bengals

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"With a uniquely thick body type, short arms and an average get-off, Bain isn’t the picture-perfect embodiment of what NFL teams covet in a pass rusher," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote. "But he consistently deconstructs blocks with power and is a tough player to slow down. As a pass rusher, Bain uses anvil-weighted hands to jar blocks off balance with rip/bull-rush moves and regularly forces quarterbacks off spots, flushing production to his teammates. He plays low and squatty in the run game, with the violence and awareness to shut down the edges."

Bain would be the home run selection for the Bengals. They lost Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson this offseason. Boye Mafe is a good addition on the edge, but the Bengals need somebody else. Going out and getting the third-best edge rusher in the draft class would be a huge win.

If Bain can beat the "short arm" stereotype, he has a chance to be the best edge rusher in the draft. The Bengals can't pass on that kind of talent and potential.

Mafe is a good replacement for Ossai. But the Bengals lost Hendrickson, who was a former Defensive Player of the Year candidate, too. Bain could be the perfect player to fill his shoes and eventually fill his production in Cincinnati.

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