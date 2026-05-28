Bengals Defender Named Among Top Five Contract-Year Breakout Candidates

Myles Murphy has plenty of reason to bust out and make a big name for himself this fall. The contract-year pass rusher had his fifth-year option declined by the team this offseason, and FOX Sports promptly placed him among the top contract-year breakout candidates after the news.

Last season was Murphy's best in the NFL. He notched 52 tackles across a career-high 682 snaps. It also amounted to a career-high 64.2 Pro Football Focus grade, but it wasn't quite enough for the Bengals brass to slap him with the roughly $14.5 million fifth-year salary.

If he breaks out like Ben Arthur predicts, then that 2027 salary will be much higher than $14.5 million on the open market (if Cincinnati lets him get there, having the franchise tag in their back pocket).

Arthur placed Murphy fifth on the 10-name list.

Breakout Candidate

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) runs onto the field before the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Myles Murphy started to come on at the end of last season, recording three of his career-high 5.5 sacks in the final four weeks of the year," Arthur wrote. "The additions of nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and edge rusher Boye Mafe should create favorable matchups for Murphy, a 2023 first-round pick, in 2026."

Murphy was the lead pass rusher for much of last season while Trey Hendrickson dealt with his first major injury as a Bengal. Now, he doesn't have nearly as much pressure to lead the pass rush, given how much depth is around him. Whether it's Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen on the inside or Boye Mafe and Shemar Stewart on the outside, both areas should be much more consistent after a brutal 2025 season.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin discussed the potential decision after the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Now that the draft is up, we will see what kind of cost we can layer in here and what we can and can’t do there,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said after the 2026 NFL Draft about the option. “It will be a financial decision, primarily one way or the other. He’s a guy we are counting on not only this year, but we would like a long-term relationship with him. I don’t know whether that comes together.”

Murphy doesn't seem too phased by the denial. In the end, he will benefit much more from no fifth-year option if he plays well this fall.

“Of course, the fifth-year [option] wasn’t there, but that’s not for me to worry about,” Murphy said to our Andrew Fox Miller earlier this month. “I’m here to play football. I love my teammates. I’m here to be out there—blood, sweat, and tears—with my guys.”

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