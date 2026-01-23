Missed Opportunity? Potential Bengals Draft Target Chooses to Return to School

Of all the Bengals' defensive woes, the need for a standout defensive tackle is arguably the teams biggest need, and Ahmad Moten Sr.'s decision to return to Miami for his senior year leaves Cincinnati with one less option this offseason in terms of upgrading the position.

Moten is coming off a stellar junior year with the Hurricanes where he notched 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks across 14 starts.

Moten was vital to the Hurricanes reaching the national championship this past season and is now in line to be one of, if not the best defensive tackle prospect for 2027.

The Bengals may have had their eyes on Moten, and should still be keeping eyes on him next season, but for now they will have to shift their focus elsewhere in an effort to add to the defensive line.

In an ideal world, Cincinnati would be able to address their defensive end and tackle room by finding building blocks in both areas this offseason. Whether it's in the NFL Draft or free agency, they desperately need a stout defensive front.

With Moten off the board, it makes the defensive tackle class a bit thinner.

Standout DT Ahmad Moten Sr. is expected to return to Miami for the 2026 season, @247Canes has learned.



Current Defensive Tackle Room

The Bengals also need Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson to take steps forward in their third season. Jenkins flashed at times during his second year, but still hasn't lived up to expectations. The Bengals selected him in the second round (49th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jenkins has 67 tackles (five for loss), eight quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks in 29 career games.

They selected Jackson in the third round (96th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has 22 tackles (two for loss), one sack and one quarterback hit in 22 games.

The Bengals need at least one of those two guys to develop into a key building block moving forward. Maybe Jenkins is the next BJ Hill. Maybe Jackson gives them more juice as a pass rusher than most expected when they used a third round pick on him.

Something needs to change in the trenches for the Bengals. They have to add to their roster, but they also need Jenkins and Jackson to take a big step forward.

