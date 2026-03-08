NFL Analyst Hints at Surprising Demand for Joe Flacco in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals were dealt a tough hand last season, as Joe Burrow went down with a foot injury that ended up requiring surgery early in the season.

When Jake Browning wasn't what the Bengals wanted in relief of Burrow, they turned to the trade market to acquire Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, Flacco couldn't help the Bengals into the playoffs, as he would go 1-5 in his six starts with the team, but he didn't look bad.

Now Flacco's likely headed to a new team as he looks to continue fighting for a starting job at 41 years old. There's seemingly a decent market for him, considering how many teams around the league need a quarterback.

NBC Sports' Matthew Berry recently suggested that Flacco's market could be better than Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's market. This is quite a surprise considering Tagovailoa is a 28-year-old who has started 76-of-78 career games, while Flacco is a 41-year-old who's only started in 20 games since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks out of the player tunnel before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"In a nutty rumor season, I think there actually may be more of a market for Joe Flacco than Tua. Yeah," Berry wrote. "I haven’t heard of a lot of interest in Tua but I’m told that 'Joe Flacco’s tape from last year is actually great.' And that while Flacco is also on Minnesota’s list, the prevailing thought is that a Flacco reunion with Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta makes a lot of sense for both sides, especially given the uncertainty of Michael Penix’s health."

This should be shocking because Tagovailoa was once considered a potential superstar in the NFL, while Flacco was written off six years ago.

But film doesn't lie.

Flacco is miles better than Tagovailoa at the current moment. He's likely much cheaper to acquire in free agency. He's proven that he can win in any circumstance with any team and any head coach. Flacco has the respect of practically every team in the NFL. He's also a very talented thrower of the football, to go along with the fact that he diagnoses defenses as well as anybody in the league. None of those statements apply to Tagovailoa.

Still, it's shocking that the 41-year-old coming off a one-year, $4.25 million deal is generating more interest than the 28-year-old coming off a deal that paid him over $50 million per season.