NFL Analyst Reveals Harsh Reality About Joe Burrow’s Future After Latest Comments

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about his future on Wednesday.

The star signal-caller made it clear he expected to be in Cincinnati next season. He also left the door open for a new team in the future.

"I can't see that. No," Burrow said when asked about playing elsewhere next season.

Has he thought about not being the quarterback in Cincinnati at some point in his NFL career?

"You think about a lot of things," Burrow said. "A lot of crazy things happen every year. Micah Parsons got traded right before the season. That's something I hadn't seen in a long time in the NFL. So crazy things can happen."

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes Burrow is sending a message to the Bengals and the rest of the NFL.

"I'm not staying here presently constructed," Orlovsky said on ESPN when asked about Burrow's message to the Bengals. "If I were the Cincinnati Bengals, I wouldn't wanna get rid of him either, duh. But there's a reality where he's making a very clear declaration. It's not gonna continue to go this way with me as the quarterback."

Burrow and the Bengals are 4-10 this season. He missed nine games with a grade 3 toe sprain. The team went 1-8 without him. The Bengals haven't made the playoffs since 2022 when Burrow was in his third season as a pro.

What message is he sending to the rest of the NFL?

"Come get me," Orlovsky said. "How many teams should not call or have the plan to call Cincinnati and say? OK, so every team basically in the NFL outside of let's give it eight to be high should be having conversations right now. How do we package this together? Are we gonna take our quarterback and two or three first round picks and call Cincinnati and say here?"

Burrow wants to win. He wants to do it in Cincinnati. He isn't telling anyone to come get him, but he certainly wants the Bengals to commit to being a Super Bowl contender year-in and year-out.

Watch Orlovsky's comments below:

"There's a reality where he's making a very clear declaration. 'It's not going to continue to go this way with me as the quarterback.'"@danorlovsky7 weighs in on Joe Burrow and his future with the Bengals ✍️ pic.twitter.com/n6aBwnq1sZ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 18, 2025

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok