Miami Dolphins Making Quarterback Change Ahead of Bengals Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are facing a new starting quarterback from the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Tua Tagovailoa is getting benched in place for Quinn Ewers due to Tagovailoa's degrading level of play.

Ewers went 5-8 passing for 53 yards during his one appearance against the Browns this season.

It will be the Texas product's first NFL start as he gets ready for the Bengals defense. It's huge news for the 2026 NFL Draft top 10 as Cincinnati currently holds the ninth pick in the draft, but likely will fall outside the top 10 if it wins on the road Sunday.

Cincinnati is adamant about trying to keep winning down the stretch of this season. Joe Burrow's not getting benched for this game as Zac Taylor keeps his foot on the gas pedal, aiming for a three-game win streak to close the season.

"They're professionals, and that's why you build the locker room the way you do it — so that you don't have to worry about guys like that," Taylor said after Sunday's Baltimore loss about his team staying locked in. "Guys know how important this is, for themselves and their careers. But for all the work this team has put in, through good times and bad, go out there and put your best foot forward. I absolutely trust that these guys will do that."

Cincinnati takes on Ewers and the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok