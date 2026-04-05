NFL Draft Buzz: Bengals’ Perfect Round 1 Scenario Is Taking Shape

The Cincinnati Bengals made some big-time additions to their roster in free agency, mainly on defense.

They signed Jonathan Allen, Bryan Cook, and Boye Mafe to bolster their defense. They also brought back Joe Flacco to work as Joe Burrow's backup again this year. They also signed Kyle Dugger and Ja'Sir Taylor earlier this week.

They've added talent, but they could use some more help on defense.

Bengals Still Need to Add to Their Defense

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals need to find a few more impact starters on defense. Their unit was near the bottom of the league last year, and it's not notably any better now than it was a year ago.

They could use more help along the defensive line. They certainly need to add a linebacker to help their struggling defense. The Bengals should be able to find some help in the NFL draft, but they need to avoid targeting a specific position. Instead, they should be targeting the best defensive player available.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently put together a list of the dream scenarios for each team in the NFL draft this season. Ballentine suggested the dream scenario for the Bengals would be landing Ohio State's Caleb Downs at pick No. 10.

Bengals should still target Caleb Downs after making additions at safety

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Everyone focuses on positional value in the first nine picks, leaving our No. 1 prospect, Caleb Downs, for the taking," Ballentine wrote. "Landing the Buckeye would be a dream scenario for a defense that is in desperate need of a young star to build around."

Downs is one of the best draft prospects coming into the league this season. He's as close to a sure thing as you're going to get in the NFL draft.

The Bengals have some depth at safety, but Downs is a difference maker. There's a good chance that he's the best player available when the Bengals are on the clock at pick No. 10.

Adding Downs would bolster the secondary quite a bit. He could play some nickel for them, but his long-term role is at safety. Downs could be a generational prospect and the Bengals desperately need an identity on defense. Adding him could help in a major way.

Check out the whole breakdown here.

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