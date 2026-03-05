NFL Free Agent Tiers 2026: Every Player You Need to Know

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need to upgrade their roster in a significant way this offseason.

Cincinnati posted a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for a third-straight year in 2025. Bengals Director of Player Personnel knows they need to address their defense and add multiple starters in free agency.

"We're open to doing anything we need to do to improve our team where we're satisfied we're gonna win a championship," Tobin said last month. "That's our mindset, and that's the way we're going into the offseason. But we have resources right now, and we'll see what we can get done. When free agency kicks off, you never know exactly what is gonna happen. There's 31 other teams doing exactly the same thing we're doing, and 30 teams looking to improve and one team that's happy. So we're not alone in our needs. There aren't enough elite type players to service 32 teams, and we're aware of that. We're trying to be strategic and find the guys that'll fit our system, our scheme and elevate us to a championship. That's what we're focused on."

The Bengals plan to address all three levels of their defense. They know they need major defensive line help. They also know that safety and linebacker are key spots that desperately need upgrades.

Don't be shocked if they add at least three defensive starters in free agency.

Jake Liscow, Mike Santagata, Joe Goodberry and Neil Angleberger put together a free agent sheet every year. We put the veteran players into different tiers. The Bengals need to add multiple players in tier three or better.

