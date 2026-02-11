CINCINNATI — The Bengals know they need to add significant talent to their roster this offseason. They might have to get a bit creative in their quest to build around Joe Burrow.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest on how the league is viewing this year's crop of free agents and the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I've had GMs from office executives, scouts who have been looking at this free agent class and saying 'not a great class,'" Schefter said on his podcast. "These teams have done a great job at tying up their own players long term and making sure that they don't get to free agency. When we talk about the draft and we'll see how it shakes out over time, people aren't all that excited about the draft either. So we got a free agent class that's not real deep. We've got a draft that is not considered real deep."

What does it mean? Well, the Bengals may need to get creative in their approach. The best teams find ways to improve their roster in the free agency, the draft and via trade.

Schefter is expecting an uptick in trades this offseason.

"It tells me we may get more wheeling and dealing in trades than we've had in other years. I don't know that'll happen, but it certainly seems to be a trend in recent years," Schefter said. "Teams have been more apt and open to make big trades. We saw it at the trade deadline each of the last few years, especially this past year. Teams are unafraid about making a big deal. And with this free agent class, in the eyes of some, considered to be a little bit subpar. And with this draft class considered to be, in the eyes of some, a little subpar. It wouldn't surprise me if we saw an uptick in trade activity."

Joe Flacco Mania

The good news is the Bengals have been willing to wheel-and-deal over the past two seasons. They traded for Khalil Herbert in 2024 and then added Joe Flacco by trading with their division rival Cleveland Browns this past season.

Maybe Flacco's success will give them the confidence to pull off another trade. Schefter's report also impacts a key member of the Bengals roster set to hit free agency in March.

Trey Dilemma

Trey Hendrickson is set to become a free agent, but a tag-and-trade is probably the best course of action for the Bengals.

They can place the tag on him anytime between Feb. 17 and March 3. That would give them time to find a trade that makes sense for all sides. Once compensation has been agreed to, the Bengals could allow Hendrickson to negotiate a multi-year contract with his new team.

Hendrickson gets paid, the Bengals get an asset in return and a team would land arguably the top pass rusher and free agent on the market.

This makes too much sense for the Bengals, even with Hendrickson's $36.2 million cap hit. He'll still have trade value and can bring back a mid-round draft pick in a deal.

If the Bengals used the tag on Hendrickson and didn't find a taker, they could always rescind the tag and keep that cap space for free agency.

Ultimately, there will be teams that are willing to part with a mid-round pick to keep Hendrickson from hitting the free agent market. The Bengals would benefit and Hendrickson would get the contract he's been looking for in recent seasons.

With teams considering the upcoming free-agent and draft classes to be subpar, there could be an uptick in trade activity this off-season.



