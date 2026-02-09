CINCINNATI — It's a big offseason for the Bengals. If they're going to get back into Super Bowl contention, they need to upgrade multiple spots on defense.

The Bengals can start contacting and negotiating with players once the NFL's legal tampering period begins on March 9—one month from today.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow knows how crucial free agency is to a Bengals roster that has clear holes.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said last month when asked about free agent spending. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

Last Offseason

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle T.J. Slaton Jr. (98) celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals won 37-14. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals simply didn't do enough to remake their defense last offseason. They signed a starter in TJ Slaton and brought back some familiar faces, but it wasn't the overhaul they needed to compete for championships.

They need to sign at least three quality starters in free agency. If they do that, then it'll take pressure off of them going into the 2026 NFL Draft. They need to put themselves in position to take the best player available in the draft.

If Cincinnati can add one or two quality pass rushers in free agency, a proven linebacker and a veteran safety, then they could be a team that takes a major leap in 2026.

