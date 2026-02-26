Bengals Drawing Shocking Buzz for 35-Year-Old All-Pro Pass Rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals are in an interesting spot as a franchise right now. With the current state of their roster, they're not really a Super Bowl contender because of their defense. That could change quickly if they could put together a league average defense. It would instantly catapult them into the Super Bowl picture.

With that in mind, it would make a lot of sense if the Bengals front office was very aggressive in the NFL Draft, free agency, and on the trade market as they look to upgrade their defense. It seems like they'll almost certainly select a defensive player at pick No. 10, but the biggest splash they could make is in free agency.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently put together a list of perfect free agent targets for every team in the NFL. For the Bengals, Ballentine listed Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack as Cincinnati's perfect free agent target.

Bengals Could Target Free Agent Pass Rusher Khalil Mack

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) leave the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The Bengals could lose both Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency. Hendrickson could be the top free agent on a lot of boards and Ossai is in his prime so he'll be looking for a lengthy extension," Ballentine wrote. "Cincinnati is somewhat prepared for the losses. With Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy on the roster, they have young players ready to take on larger roles. Khalil Mack would be the ideal mentor to target for them. He's 35, but he was still an excellent edge-setter with a 14.8 pressure rate last season."

At this point in his career, Mack isn't a name that fans will be excited about, but he's still a productive edge rusher as a rotational piece.

For the Bengals who need to upgrade their entire unit, this move would make sense. It's practically impossible for the Bengals to replace Trey Hendrickson with one move, unless they trade for Maxx Crosby. With a Crosby trade seemingly unlikely, the Bengals could replace Hendrickson with multiple edge rushers in a rotation.

Mack wasn't a gamebreaker last season, but he still produced well for an outside linebacker. He's recorded 5 1/2 sacks and six sacks over the last two seasons, respectively. In 2023, he recorded an astounding 17 sacks.

Now the Bengals could look to take a cheap flier on him in free agency. It wouldn't be the worst idea if Cincinnati can add him at an affordable price.

