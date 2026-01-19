NFL Star Gives His Take On Alma Mater Beating Joe Burrow's LSU National Championship Team

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's 2019 LSU Tigers team is widely considered the greatest college football team to ever take a field, and that impact was felt even more this week.

Former Clemson running back and current Jaguars star Travis Etienne appeared on the St. Brown Podcast with Lions wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown recently and wasn't ready to say his 2018 title team could beat Burrow's.

Burrow ripped up the college opposition with fellow Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase en route to a perfect record and record-setting offensive numbers.

"I feel like when you start talking about the 2019 team, I seen that firsthand. That was just different, bro, right?" Etienne said on the show." It was just different. Joe just threw it to Ja'Marr on one side, then threw it to (Justin) Jefferson on the other side, and then handed it out to Clyde (Edwards-Helaire). It was just that they were different. I feel like that team assembly stands alone."

Burrow had Ed Orgeron as his coach back with LSU in 2019, and they've since installed Lane Kiffin as the new lead man heading into this coming season.

The Bengals' franchise player gave his thoughts on the hire before the end of the 2025 NFL season.

"I think he's a good coach," Burrow said with a smile last month. "I guess we'll see how it goes. Those are my thoughts."

LSU is one of the most storied championship programs of all time, something Burrow is aiming to bring to Cincinnati.

Check out Etienne's full comments below:

Travis Etienne kept it real about the 2019 LSU Tigers. pic.twitter.com/42Rjond67p — TC (@tcgoldrush) January 14, 2026

