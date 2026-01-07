One Big Question Should Shape Dan Pitcher’s Interest in Browns Head Coaching Job

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns requested to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher to be their next head coach. That means the Browns will likely interview Pitcher in the coming days.

It’s a move that Cleveland should seriously consider. What organization wouldn’t want a young, talented offensive coach who is highly thought of throughout the Bengals organization and the entire league. Pitcher has worked closely with Joe Burrow since the star quarterback entered the league in 2020.

He served as Burrow’s quarterbacks coach for four seasons (2020-23) and was his offensive coordinator for the past two years.

The Browns being interested in Pitcher makes sense. He’s a smart offensive mind that worked his way up to the spot he’s in now.

"Dan's role has really evolved," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Pitcher was promoted to offensive coordinator. "Yeah, he's been the quarterback coach, but that role has really evolved and given him more. He's been a bigger voice as the years have gone by, and so it was a natural progression to make him the coordinator once Brian left.”

Pitcher didn’t call plays for the Bengals, but he did handle a significant portion of the offensive game plan and has called plays in preseason games.

Burrow was all-in on Pitcher once Brian Callahan left to be the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. He endorsed him behind the scenes and also praised him in the press release announcing Pitcher’s promotion.

"Our relationship is as good as it gets," Burrow said in the official press release. "I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him. He’s been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion.”

Burrow went on to have a MVP-caliber season in Pitcher’s first year as offensive coordinator. Ja’Marr Chase won the triple crown, leading the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

It’s easy to see why teams would be interested in Pitcher. It’s hard to see why Pitcher would seriously consider taking the Browns job.

Deshaun Watson is still on the roster. We know he isn’t the long-term answer. Shedeur Sanders didn’t play like a future franchise quarterback as a rookie. What is Cleveland’s plan at that position?

If they don’t have a rock solid plan, then there’s no way Pitcher should seriously consider the Cleveland job. It doesn’t mean he won’t benefit from interviewing for it, but there aren’t many scenarios where he should seriously consider taking it.

Why?

Well, Callahan gave him an idea of what things look like when you have a general manager in place and no clear plan at quarterback. The Titans job was considered a good job two years ago when Callahan left for Tennessee. It doesn’t feel nearly as appealing at the moment—even with Cam Ward on the roster.

If the Browns have a rock solid plan at quarterback, then Pitcher could go there and win. If not, then he needs to stay far away from Berea, Ohio (Browns facilities are in Berea).

