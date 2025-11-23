Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Battle, Fall Short in 26-20 Loss to New England Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals battled, but it wasn't enough on Sunday, as they ultimately lost to the Patriots 26-20.
Cincinnati falls to 3-8 on the season. They've lost four-straight games. Here are our postgame observations:
Stone Bounces Back
Geno Stone took plenty of criticism and deservedly so after his performance against the Steelers last week. The veteran bounced back in a big way on Sunday against the Patriots.
Stone finished with seven tackles, one pass defensed and a pick-six in the first half that gave Cincinnati a 10-0 lead. Drake Maye threw it right to Stone, but his return 32-yard return was elite. It was his second pick-six in a Bengals uniform. He also had a tackle on Rhamondre Stephenson on 4th-and-goal from the Patriots' one-yard line.
Stone has had a rough season, but this was by far his best game as a Bengal.
The Bengals' defense played well overall, including in the red zone. They had two big red zone stops to give the offense a chance.
Flacco's Mistakes
Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco struggled for most of the afternoon. He completed 19-of-37 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. He was 3-of-11 on third down.
Flacco threw a pick-six in the second quarter to Marcus Jones. Flacco was targeting Tahj Brooks, but he telegraphed the pass. Jones stepped in front of Brooks and returned it for a 33-yard touchdown.
Flacco also took a 10-yard sack where he clearly held the ball too long on the Bengals' second drive of the game. Cincinnati had a 3-0 lead and faced a 3rd-and-5 from the Patriots' 35-yard line.
Flacco was sacked for a 10-yard loss and the Bengals were forced to punt. He could've thrown it away, but held the ball too long and took the sack.
Money Mac
Evan McPherson had a big day for the Bengals, making both of his field goal attempts. He kicked a season-high 54-yard field goal on Cincinnati's first drive of the game and then followed it up with a Bengals record 63-yarder as time expired in the first half.
McPherson has had a nice bounce back season and has re-established himself as one of the best kickers in football.
Injuries
Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter. He landed on the turf hard while trying to catch a deep pass from Flacco. He was carted to the locker room after spending a few minutes on the turf with the training staff.
Andrei Iosivas also suffered a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter after making a catch. He walked off the field under his own power, but went straight into the medical tent.
Both injuries are notable because the Bengals could certainly be without Higgins on Thursday in Baltimore. Iosivas returned for Cincinnati's final drive.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Ravens on Thursday night. The Thanksgiving matchup starts at 8:20 p.m. ET.
