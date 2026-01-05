CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase continues to set records for the team that drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2021. This season he did it, despite catching passes from three quarterbacks: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning and Joe Flacco.

The Bengals traded for Flacco in October after a 2-3 start. Burrow was injured, Browning was struggling and the veteran quarterback instantly made an impact.

Flacco helped guide the Bengals to a 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football to improve to 3-4 on the year. That was a high point of a season filled with lows. Chase had 16 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown in that game.

Ultimately, the Bengals went 1-5 in Flacco's six starts, but the veteran gave the team and fan base hope. He also earned Chase's respect.

The star receiver asked Flacco for a signed jersey on Monday. Flacco signed it, called Chase the greatest ever and expressed how grateful he was to play with him.

"It's been unique, obviously. He's very special," Flacco said. "And honestly, just out of respect to Tee (Higgins), anytime I talk about Ja'Marr, I do feel the need to talk about him too, because they both are just special. They can change a game by themselves. Kind of like the guy we just played on defense (Myles Garrett), how you have the game plan for him every single play, Ja'Marr does that for an offense. He opens other guys up and makes your running game go and does all kinds of things that you don't even see, let alone all the things that you obviously do see. Very unique talent. When it's all said and done, he's obviously going to be one of the best to ever do it, so pretty cool."

Flacco is a free agent this offseason. He's open to returning as Burrow's backup, but has made it clear that he would love to have a starting job if possible. Watch the clip of Flacco below:

