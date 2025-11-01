Report: Multiple Teams Hoping to Trade for Bengals Veterans Ahead of Upcoming Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 3-5 entering Sunday's game against the Bears. They need a win to give themselves any realistic chance of making the postseason.
With the NFL trade deadline just a few days away—Tuesday, Nov. 4, will the Bengals be willing to trade one or more veteran players that could use a change of scenery?
Logan Wilson requested a trade earlier this month after being benched in favor of rookie Barrett Carter. Cam Taylor-Britt has been in-and-out of the lineup this season. Trey Hendrickson is in the final year of his contract.
Multiple teams have expressed interest in that trio of players according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
"Many teams, including the Rams, 49ers, Lions, Colts and Eagles, have called the Bengals on numerous players, including LB Logan Wilson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt and, of course, DE Trey Hendrickson," Russini wrote. "For now, some teams don’t believe Cincinnati has any real interest in moving its core pieces."
This could be a negotiating tactic by the Bengals. Wilson is dealing with a calf injury and is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears. Hendrickson (hip) is also doubtful.
Neither injury should get in the way of a possible trade. If those guys aren't playing this week, then holding them until the deadline could give Cincinnati more leverage—especially if there are multiple teams interested in their services.
Wilson has two years left on his contract after this season, which makes a trade complicated. A deal involving the veteran may not result in getting a draft pick in return—it may simply be a pick swap.
Taylor-Britt was once considered a building block and a key piece of the present and future of this Bengals' defense. He's been inconsistent for the better part of the past two seasons, which has led to him getting benched multiple times.
Will it work in Cincinnati? Will the switch flip? Does he need a change of scenery? Do the Bengals want to see if he can help them beat the Bears before making a decision on his future?
Hendrickson has the most value of all three players. The Bengals never seriously considered any of the trade offers they received for him in the offseason. Will that change this week ahead of the deadline?
There are plenty of factors with all three of the players mentioned.
The Bengals are willing to trade Wilson and are open to moving the veteran linebacker. Of the three, he seems like the player that's most likely to be traded. For more on Wilson's future, go here.
