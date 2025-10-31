Sources: Cincinnati Bengals Willing to Move Veteran Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are open to trading veteran linebacker Logan Wilson, multiple league sources have confirmed.
Wilson, 29, requested a trade earlier this month after rookie Barrett Carter took his place in the Bengals' starting lineup. He has 47 tackles in eight games.
"I felt like I was [playing OK]," Wilson said. "But obviously Zac (Taylor) felt otherwise."
The Bengals' defense has struggled over the past few weeks. They've given up 1,307 yards over that span (435 yards-per-game). They've been gashed on the ground, allowing 554 rushing yards over that span.
Despite the struggles, Cincinnati has no plans of turning back to Wilson, league sources say. They're all-in on the rookie duo of Demetrius Knight Jr. and Carter at linebacker.
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told Wilson following his trade request. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
The Bengals already made one in-season trade this year when they sent a 2026 fifth round pick to the Browns in exchange for quarterback Joe Flacco and a 2026 sixth round pick.
Is Wilson next? Only time will tell. But the clock is ticking. The trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET.
Wilson is in his sixth-season with the Bengals. They selected him in the third round (65th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's been a key piece of their defense ever since, which included a trip to Super Bowl LVI and back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2021 and 2022. Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million contract prior to the 2023 season.
If the Bengals don't trade him, they'll be able to release him this offseason, but will have to eat a $6 million dead cap hit. He has two years left on his deal after this year, which could make a trade complicated—especially an in-season move ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
The Bengals are open to the move and Wilson is certainly ready to move on—but nothing is imminent. The veteran is dealing with a calf issue that he suffered in Week 8, but the injury is considered minor and wouldn't get in the way of a trade.
