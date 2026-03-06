Salary Cap Expert Reveals Realistic Path for Bengals to Land Top Free Agent

CINCINNATI — The Rams agreed to sign safety Kam Curl to a three-year, $36 million contract on Friday. That deal will likely set the safety market ahead of free agency next week.

NFL salary cap expert Andre Perrotta believes Curl's extension could help pave the way for the Bengals to sign Chiefs safety Bryan Cook in free agency.

"I can very well see Cincinnati doing a deal with safety Bryan Cook with a very similar contract structure to the Waynes' deal," Perrotta wrote on X. "Three-years, $42 million with $20 million in year-one cash (via $15 million signing bonus + $5 million base) and $30 million cash through two years. With Curl agreeing to 3-year, $36 million contract this morning, that's right in the range where a lot of free agent safeties will land ($12-$14M). The Waynes structure serves as a good model. Cook is a Cincinnati native, too. Ascending player and two-time Super Bowl winner. The fit is just too natural for both sides."

Will the Cincinnati Kid Come Home?

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) runs to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Cook would be a great addition to a Bengals' secondary that desperately needs stability at safety. They've struggled in that area over the past few seasons.

He's coming off of his most productive NFL season and is only 27 years old.

Cook attended Mt. Healthy High School in Cincinnati, before becoming a Bearcat and helping the University of Cincinnati make the College Football Playoff in 2021.

A return home would be a welcome site for the city and for a Bengals defense that needs more playmakers. Cook had a career-high 85 tackles and six passes defensed last season.

Giving a 27 year old a three-year, $42 million contract that would bring stability to your defense would be a no-brainer. We'll see if the Bengals get it done, but Cook to the Bengals makes a ton of sense.

