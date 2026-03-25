Tee Higgins Reacts to Joe Flacco Re-Signing With Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Joe Flacco to a new one-year contract on Wednesday morning.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Flacco returns to the Bengals after making six starts for Cincinnati last season. He threw for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Bengals acquired him midseason and he quickly made an impression on Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Flacco is entering his 19th season. He will serve as Joe Burrow's backup.

Higgins' Reaction to Flacco Deal

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Joe Flacco (16) against Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Higgins kept his reaction to the Flacco news short and sweet.

"OG!" Higgins posted on X.

Flacco quickly built a good relationship with Chase and Higgins. The veteran quarterback signed a jersey for Chase after the season and made it clear that he thought the Bengals star could be the greatest receiver of all-time.

"It's been unique, obviously. He's very special," Flacco said when asked about the jersey. "And honestly, just out of respect to Tee (Higgins), anytime I talk about Ja'Marr, I do feel the need to talk about him too, because they both are just special. They can change a game by themselves. Kind of like the guy we just played on defense (Myles Garrett), how you have the game plan for him every single play, Ja'Marr does that for an offense. He opens other guys up and makes your running game go and does all kinds of things that you don't even see, let alone all the things that you obviously do see. Very unique talent. When it's all said and done, he's obviously going to be one of the best to ever do it, so pretty cool."

Quarterback Room

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws during the first half against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

Flacco returns to be Burrow's backup. The Bengals also signed veteran Josh Johnson earlier this month.

They have a trio of signal callers that make up arguably the best quarterback room in the NFL. Burrow is one of, if not the best quarterback on the planet when he's healthy. Flacco is a Super Bowl champion entering his 19th season. Johnson is a battle tested veteran that has bounced around the league, but has stuck around and joins Flacco as the only other quarterback from the 2008 NFL Draft that is still in the league.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below & make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.