Two Bengals Veterans Suffer Injuries vs Ravens, One Won't Return

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Ravens.

He was initially questionable to return, but has been ruled out.

With Jones out, the Bengals only have three active wide receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, Mitch Tinsley and Andrei Iosivas.

It also means that tight end Mike Gesicki could see plenty of targets. Tight end Noah Fant also suffered an ankle injury in the first half. He returned in the third quarter.

With Jones out, Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks will return kickoffs. Tinsley is their backup punt returner.

Season on the Line

The Bengals trail the Ravens 17-0 midway through the third quarter. Cincinnati needs to beat Baltimore to keep their slim playoff chances alive. At 4-9, they've already clinched their first losing season since 2020.

Cincinnati needs to win their final four games, plus they need the Steelers to lose three of their final four games of the season. They also need the Ravens to lose one more time this season.

If those things happen, then the Bengals would win the AFC North with an 8-9 record.

Spoiler: That's probably not going to happen.

The Bengals' offense was awful in the first half. Burrow completed 8-of-16 passes for 71 yards and one interception. He was sacked twice and had a 36.2 quarterback rating. Cincinnati ran the ball for 63 yards, with Chase Brown (32) and Perine (28) accounting for 60 of them.

Ja'Marr Chase led the way with four catches for 40 yards, but also had two (maybe three) drops. Burrow took a bad sack that knocked the Bengals out of field goal range. Chase had a drop before halftime that kept them from attempting a field goal. Andrei Iosivas had a drop.

Cincinnati trailed 14-0 at halftime.

