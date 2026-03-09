Veteran Linebacker Could Be Perfect Fit for Bengals as Free Agency Looms

The Bengals need proven leadership on the defense, something that Duke Tobin, Zac Taylor, and Al Golden are more than aware of.

To gain that leadership that can still provide an above-average level of play, as Tobin alluded to wanting at the NFL combine, he may not need to look any further than Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

An Oldie But Goodie

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) reacts after a tackle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Davis may be 37 years old, but he is still as good of a linebacker as there is in the NFL. He became a perennial All-Pro with five nods when he landed with the Saints back in 2018 during his age 29 season. He has held a Pro Bowl level of play year in and year out, even earning an 81.4 overall according to Pro Football Focus in 2025, which ranked 6th out of 88 qualifying linebackers.

Where Davis is still as elite as anyone, though, is as a run defender, as he graded out at seventh out of 88 eligible linebackers with an 88.9 grade. He finished with 143 tackles (64 solo). He posted a 11.2% missed tackle percentage.

For reference, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter both had a 15% and 14.8% missed tackle percentage, respectively, making it quite obvious that a seasoned veteran is needed to lead the Bengals young linebacker core.

Davis is the definition of an ironman as well. He has been one of the most historically durable players in NFL history, missing only one game due to injury throughout his soon-to-be 14-year NFL career, and has six consecutive seasons with over 1,000 snaps, including being the only linebacker to play 100% of snaps last season.

You cannot find a player better suited to be a mentor to a young defense as a whole than Davis, and he would be much cheaper to add than younger alternatives such as Devin Lloyd, who will cost roughly $15 million annually across a multi-year deal.

What Would Davis Cost?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

According to both The Athletic and PFF, Davis is set for a one-year deal that would cost under $10 million.

The reason for this is due not only to Davis' age, but his likely desire to play for a contender next season and possibly win a Super Bowl, making the Bengals a perfect fit.

The Bengals have the means to give Davis a chance to mentor a young defense, but help bring the unit up to competent playing standards as a whole, complementing Joe Burrow and the teams championship level offense perfectly.

He Brings a Familiar Sense of Leadership

Finding a mentor for Knight and Carter who can help them adjust to the pace of the NFL level is pivotal. Davis could be a more talented version of what Josh Bynes was when Cincinnati signed him to help mentor a young Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson.

Unlike Bynes, however, Davis would bring elite-level play to couple with his leadership ability, something that Tobin and Golden would no doubt covet heavily.

Davis makes all the sense in the world for Cincinnati, and the front office should hopefully view the potential fit in the same light.

