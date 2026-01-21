CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher had a virtual interview for the Buccaneers offensive coordinator job on Wednesday. Tampa Bay made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

What does it mean?

Well, it may not mean much. It could mean Pitcher is leaving Cincinnati. The next few days will determine that outcome.

It's no secret the Buccaneers wanted to hire Mike McDaniel to be their next offensive coordinator. McDaniel opted to go to Los Angeles and join the Chargers.

With McDaniel out of the picture, Tampa Bay is moving into the next phase of their search. They'll conduct second interviews with Brian Callahan and Zac Robinson on Thursday. Callahan initially had a virtual interview a few weeks ago.

Will Pitcher get an in-person interview? That's the question.

If he does, then clearly the Buccaneers are serious about hiring him to be their offensive coordinator. If he doesn't, then Pitcher is likely to return to the Bengals next season.

It's worth noting that Tampa Bay interviewed Pitcher for their offensive coordinator job in 2023. He opted to stay in Cincinnati and ultimately became the Bengals offensive coordinator a year later when Callahan was named head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Now both guys are being targeted by Tampa Bay for an offensive coordinator job that includes play calling. If the Bucs do offer the job to Pitcher, look for the Bengals to try and hire Callahan. If Callahan gets the Bucs job, then Pitcher will be in position to return for his ninth season with the Bengals and third as offensive coordinator.

We've completed a virtual interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for our open OC position. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 21, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok