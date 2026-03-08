NFL Rule Change Could Quietly Give Bengals a Major Edge in Free Agency

Free Agency is just mere hours away as the NFL Negotiating Window (otherwise known as Legal Tampering period) kicks off on Monday at 12pm ET. Players on expiring contracts from other teams are free to negotiate and even agree to a new deal with other organizations. They can't officially sign until Wednesday when the new league year officially starts.

In the past, teams were allowed to negotiate potential contracts with a players agent only and not the player directly during the window. That is no longer the case.

"A subtle but significant change when the NFL's free agent negotiating window opens Monday: For the first time, clubs may conduct one video or phone call (maximum 1 hour) with up to five free agents, rather than communicating strictly through their agents as in past years," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network wrote on X. "The Steelers proposed this rule change and it was quietly approved last spring. Each call can last a maximum of 1 hour. A positive for everyone involved, including the players who will actually get to talk to coaches and others before making life-changing decisions. Clubs were reminded of the change ahead of the negotiating window opening Monday: 'A club may conduct one video or phone call for no longer than one hour with no more than five (5) prospective UFAs. The Player’s certified agent must be a participant of the call. During the one permitted video or phone call, a Represented Player or Unrepresented Player is permitted to communicate with any member of the club.'"

What It Could Mean for the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) share a conversation during drills at training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have notoriously struggled in the past to negotiate deals with agents like David Mulugheta who represented both Jessie Bates III, and Tee Higgins. Ultimately, the Bengals got a deal done with Higgins, but not before he opted to switch agents.

With this new rule in place and based on how the front office involves coaches heavily in player acquisition, the Bengals now have the opportunity to insert coaches such as Zac Taylor, defensive coordinator Al Golden, and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher in such video or phone calls with potential free agents, giving them a chance to appeal to them more with the overall vision for the team.

This could be a game changer for the Bengals. Linebackers coach Mike Hodges coached pending free agents Demario Davis and Kaden Ellis when he was with the New Orleans Saints. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was in Green Bay when they took Quay Walker in the first round.

How Could Coaches Players into Joining the Bengals

Say what you will about Taylor and his staff, but they continue to receive high scores on the NFLPA report cards.

No Bengals coach was graded lower than a B-, with Taylor himself getting an A- grade overall from the players on the Bengals roster.

While grades for the front office leave much to be desired, the ability to now place these coaches in a recruiting environment to free agents from other teams to help improve the roster is a big win, and could prove to be the difference needed to get deals done with key free agents.

