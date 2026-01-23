Why Possible Bengals First-Round Target Skipping Senior Bowl

CINCINNATI — Miami star defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. won't participate in the Senior Bowl next week according to Dan Brugler of The Athletic.

Bain is one of the best pass rushers in the country. He helped the Hurricanes finish 13-3. They made it all the way to the National Championship Game. Bain finished with eight tackles (2.5 for loss) and one sack in the 27-21 loss to Indiana.

"Miami DL Rueben Bain will be one of the more polarizing prospects in this class," Brugler tweeted last month. "Plenty of Day 2 grades from NFL scouts. Viewed as a DT by several teams due to his size (6-2, 277, 30 3/4" arms, 9 1/4" hands)."

It would've been encouraging for Bain to go to Mobile. It would've given NFL scouts, including the Bengals, a chance to speak with him, even if he didn't practice or participate in the game. Instead, NFL evaluators will get a chance to meet with him at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis next month.

Bain isn't the only defensive player not participating in the Senior Bowl. Brugler is also reporting that Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds also declined the invite.

Ponds is a smaller cornerback, but certainly made his fair share of plays for the Hoosiers. The Bengals could be interested in both Bain and Ponds.

While Bain is projected to be a first round pick, Ponds could fall anywhere from rounds 2-4.

Skipping the Senior Bowl makes sense for both players. They just played in the National Championship Game on Monday. There are questions about both prospects. For Bain and Ponds, their goal should be simple: Get healthy after a long season, rest and get ready for the pre-draft process.

