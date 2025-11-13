Will Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Their Defense By Claiming Veteran Defensive Tackle?
CINCINNATI — The Jaguars are releasing veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Saunders, 29, has only appeared in two games for Jacksonville this season, finishing with three tackles. He's been a healthy scratch for most of the season.
It was surprising to see him only play in two games. The Jaguars traded for Saunders during training camp, sending Luke Fortner to New Orleans in exchange for the veteran defensive tackle. It clearly didn't work out.
Maason Smith and Austin Johnson have been active ahead of Saunders.
The veteran has been a good player since the Chiefs selected him in the third round (84th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has 184 tackles and 6.5 career sacks in 70 regular season games.
Saunders won two Super Bowls in Kansas City before signing with the Saints prior to the 2023 season. He was in New Orleans for two years with current Bengals linebackers coach Mike Hodges.
Should Bengals Claim Him?
Saunders is a proven run stuffer and could help the Bengals on paper. They're also hoping to see what young guys like McKinnley Jackson and Jordan Jefferson can give them in the middle of their defensive front.
TJ Slaton and BJ Hill will start with Kris Jenkins Jr. getting plenty of snaps. If the Bengals want to bring in Saunders, it would likely mean sacrificing snaps for Jackson, Jefferson or both.
Saunders is a quality run defender. If the Bengals are willing to sacrifice some snaps for their young defensive tackles (Jackson and Jefferson), then claiming him would make sense. If they want to get the young guys snaps, then there's no reason to bring in a player like Saunders.
The Bengals have the 9th-best waiver priority.
