DJ Turner II could be on the verge of receiving the national recognition that he missed out on during his breakout 2025 season.

NFL.com senior news writer Kevin Patra named Turner the Cincinnati Bengals' top candidate for his first career Pro Bowl selection. Patra identified one potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team. Although the Pro Bowl has now been abolished, 88 players will be named as "Pro Bowlers" — with no alternates — which would make the honor more meaningful than in previous years.

Turner's candidacy comes after he emerged as one of the few bright spots on a struggling Cincinnati defense. Now surrounded by an upgraded supporting cast, the 25-year-old can take another step forward in the final season of his rookie contract.

Turner's Breakout Draws National Attention

Bengals DJ Turner II (20) celebrates with his team after catching an interception during their game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday September 7, 2025. The Bengals won the game with a final score of 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Patra believes Turner's performance deserved more recognition than it received last season.

“DJ Turner II’s play surged in 2025," Patra wrote. "Unfortunately, the rest of a moribund Bengals defense left him an afterthought."

Turner allowed a minus-6.2% completion percentage over expected, ranking fifth among cornerbacks with at least 500 coverage snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. He also allowed minus-0.1 expected points added per target.

Those advanced numbers matched Turner's on-ball production. He finished with 18 pass deflections, tying for second in the NFL and setting the most by a Bengals cornerback in 16 years.

Turner still failed to make the Pro Bowl despite receiving public support from teammates and coaches. Cincinnati hasn't had one at CB since Pacman Jones earned replacement status in 2016.

The Bengals' collective struggles likely hurt Turner's case. Opposing offenses routinely moved the ball against Cincinnati, making it harder for a single defender's performance to attract national attention.

Upgraded Defense Could Help Turner

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with cornerback DJ Turner II (20) after kicking a field goal during the first half against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patra said he expects Turner to benefit from Cincinnati's defensive overhaul.

The Bengals added star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, edge rusher Boye Mafe, and safeties Kyle Dugger and Bryan Cook during the offseason. The team also invested a second-round pick on pass rusher Cashius Howell. An improved defensive front like that should create more pressure and force opposing quarterbacks into hurried decisions, potentially giving Turner additional opportunities to make plays and prevent offenses from consistently throwing the ball away from him.

The season also carries major financial implications. If he isn't signed to a contract extension, Turner is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2026 campaign — and another strong season could put him in a position to be paid like one of the NFL's top defensive backs.

A first career Pro Bowl selection — and another standout season — would strengthen Turner's negotiating position and establish him as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks. If the Bengals' rebuilt defense improves as expected, Turner's performance should be much harder for voters to overlook.

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