NFL GM Has Strong Reaction to Bengals' Blockbuster Trade for Dexter Lawrence

The Bengals made the biggest trade in franchise history earlier this week when they sent the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Giants in exchange for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence, 28, is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best nose tackles in the NFL. Cincinnati signed the veteran to a one-year, $23 million extension on Sunday after he passed his physical. He's under contract through the 2028-29 season.

One NFL general manager praised the Bengals for making the deal.

More Talent Than Anybody

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) in the 3rd quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Albert Breer of the MMQB shared some thoughts from one general manager that loved the move for the Bengals.

"I was talking to a GM last night and he said to me that he thinks Dexter Lawrence is more talented than anybody in this year's draft,” Breer said. “And he would take him even at his age with his mileage over any defensive player in this year's draft. So the Bengals looked at a couple of things here. It's, ‘who are we going to get at 10?’ I think their hope would have been (Mansoor) Delane or (Caleb) Downs, right? Like they get somebody to help their defense there. Their whole thing is on a Wednesday, who are they [opponents] most likely to be game planning around? And it's Dexter Lawrence. And those guys could be good players. And those guys are cheaper, but a touch over $23 million a year. You're getting a guy who is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2024. That defense needs a difference maker.”

The Bengals defense feels much different with Lawrence on the roster. He's the crown jewel of the offseason and the rest of their additions revolve and fit around him.

From Bryan Cook to Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, the Bengals' newcomers should benefit from having Lawrence commanding double teams and attention from opposing offenses on every single snap.

"You have a guy like that, your eyes start there, with the depth chart, on the board, the film," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about the challenge of offenses preparing to face Lawrence. 'We better solve this problem before we worry about anything else.' And so that's where it frees up a lot of other players on defense because for an offense, that's a primary focus. Not just on the first and second down play-actions and runs and passes but now third down as well. Are we gonna leave him singled up and let these other guys free up as well, and so it's a challenge to have to game plan against that. I think we've got a really good room up there that is gonna pose challenges and win a lot of one-on-ones."

The Bengals trading for Lawrence is risky, but it's a move that will be well worth it if he continues to play at a high level.

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