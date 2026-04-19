Insider Reveals Dexter Lawrence’s Reaction to Bengals Blockbuster Trade

The Bengals traded for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on Saturday night, sending the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Giants in the process.

Lawrence flew to Cincinnati on Sunday, passed his physical and signed a one-year, $28 million contract extension. He's now under contract with the Bengals through the 2028-29 season.

“The opportunity to add a player of Dexter’s ability was too good to pass up thanks to the commitment by Mr. Brown, Katie Blackburn, Troy Blackburn, Paul Brown and our player personnel staff,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said in a statement. “Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him. We are confident in Dexter and can’t wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team.”

Lawrence Excited to Join Bengals

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

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Lawrence is expected to talk to the media on Monday. This is the biggest trade in Bengals history. This is the first time they traded a top 10 pick for a player in team history.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that Lawrence is excited to be in Cincinnati.

"I talked to a source that said Dexter Lawrence is jacked about this trade," Fowler said on Sunday. "He gets a chance to go play with Joe Burrow, chase a championship. They're in their window right now, so he likes the change of scenery, very happy about it."

This is very much an all-in move that the Bengals needed to make on defense if they were going to transform a 6-11 team into a contender. Lawrence signed a team-friendly extension and is a foundational piece that Cincinnati can build their entire defense around.

A game-changing nose tackle that can get after the passer and hold up against the run is hard to find. Lawrence leads the NFL with 108 pressures when lined up at nose tackle over the past four seasons. Vita Vea is second with just 32 pressures.

The Bengals gave up a premium asset, but they added a high-end player that's ecstatic to be in Cincinnati.

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