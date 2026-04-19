Bengals Strike Blockbuster Trade For Star Defensive Tackle To Cement 2026 Offseason

The Bengals have made a blockbuster move ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team is trading the No. 10 pick for Dexter Lawrence after the star defensive tackle demanded a trade from New York.

"Giants star Dexter Lawrence is being traded to the Bengals in a pre-Draft blockbuster that includes the No. 10 pick heading to the Giants, per Mike Garafolo and me. NYG gets premium draft compensation, Cincy gets a lynchpin, while Sexy Dexy gets a new, big-money extension," Rapoport posted on X.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Lawrence "still needs to pass his physical and finalize a contract with Cincinnati," in a post on X.

Lawrence was looking for a new deal, and he got it in this transaction as the emoji signals from Cincinnati's stars came to full fruition this weekend. Lawrence brings the kind of defensive impact the team was likely searching for from the 10th pick and helps their win-now mantra right away.

The three-time Pro Bowler has two years left on a four-year, $87.5 million contract and will now get a fresh deal to presumably become one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL.

Trade Impact

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles away from New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Lawrence instantly jolts up the Bengals' defensive floor and is a great way to help make up for the loss of Trey Hendrickson. Just look at how the Giants' defense has fared with him on and off the field over the last three seasons, according to Warren Sharp.

OFF the field: #32 Yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7), #31 pressure rate (29%), #31 pass success (48%), #30 EPA/pass (+0.14), #30 sack rate (5.5%)

ON the field: #8 pass success (42%), #8 sack rate (7.4%), #10 EPA/pass (+0.02), #13 YPA (7.0), #15 pressure rate (36%)

He is one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in the NFL, with 30-plus pressures in every season since 2021.

Cincinnati paid the one premium pick to get their guy as an impact performer and leader.

“There weren’t a lot of options for us in-season on defense that we felt could help us in a way that was meaningful," Bengals executive Duke Tobin said about the defense in February. "There's a lot that goes into that. Believe me, we're always looking. We are keenly aware of our issues as they're happening in real-time. They are on our mind. And you need to have guys within your structure that can step up. And that's an off-season thing more than an in-season thing. But you need to have the guys in your backup roles that can step up and hold the fort. And you need to have guys, even on your practice squad, that can step up and hold the fort.”

A huge move for the Bengals' offseason.

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