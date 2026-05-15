These Three Bengals Games Could Define the 2026 Season

The Bengals 2026 schedule has been released, and while every game is important, there are certainly some that will carry more weight than others.

Games like Week 2 at the Texans, and Week 4, where they welcome the Jaguars into Paycor Stadium, will be important, as both were AFC playoff teams last season. With the season at home against the Buccaneers and their talented offense being significant as well.

One can also make the case that the team's Week 11 game in Washington against the Commanders will hold significant importance, as the Bengals infamously lost a shootout against then rookie Jayden Daniels and company at home in 2024, where the defense reached arguably the peak of their ineptitude in the Joe Burrow era. That matchup could be a clear measuring stick for many fans to see just how much the defense has improved with its new additions.

Three games will be far above the others in terms of importance if Joe Burrow and the Bengals want to contend similarly to how they did during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, where they appeared in back-to-back AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl.

Week 3: At Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) shake hands after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals will travel to Pittsburgh in Week 3 for a crucial division matchup early in the season against the Steelers, and after struggling heavily against the Steelers in Pittsburgh last season in a game that saw tempers flare, this will be an important game for many within the Bengals locker room.

Mason Rudolph came in for an injured Aaron Rodgers during that game, and went on to tear the Bengals defense apart with Kenneth Gainwell, who had seven catches for 81 yards, and two touchdowns paving the way to a 34-12 victory over Joe Flacco and the Bengals. Joe Burrow, a solidified offensive line, along with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, should surely be able to total more than 12 points on offense regardless of Pittsburgh's defense.

What makes this matchup so intriguing is the fact that it gives the team a chance to erase any lingering demons from last season, along with gaining a win on the road against a division rival, something that, as we all know, is paramount in the NFL for any team looking to contend.

Week 14: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The rivalry between the Chiefs and Bengals is officially back on. The latest installment of this heated matchup comes at a pivotal time of the season.

The Bengals will welcome the Chiefs into Paycor Stadium as the push for the playoffs and advantageous playoff seeding begins. The Bengals were the only team to ever truly push the Chiefs during their dynasty run of Super Bowl wins and appearances. That includes a win in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead.

Both teams are looking to right the ship for themselves in 2026 after both missed the playoffs last season, for the Chiefs, though it was the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career that he has missed the postseason.

Kansas City will be more motivated than ever to show they are still among the best teams in the NFL, while the Bengals, having adequately improved on defense, will look to capitalize on their championship window with Joe Burrow, who is 3-2 against the Chiefs in his career.

Whenever these two teams face each other, it is arguably the game of that respective week, with five of the last six games ending with a margin of victory of three points or less, and this year it should be no different if both sides are healthy.

Week 17: vs Ravens on New Year's Eve

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

When we talk about the magnitude of winning games within your division, this may be the important AFC North game.

This marks five consecutive seasons of the Bengals playing the Ravens on primetime, and the fourth year in a row that the two will face each other on Thursday Night Football, except this time the matchup will take place in Cincinnati. This also marks the second year in a row that the Bengals have played the Ravens on a holiday, as the matchup will take place on New Year's Eve.

This bout could easily be for the AFC North division crown, as both teams are the odds-on favorites to win the AFC North. What makes this arguably the most important of the season though, is the fact that these two teams have given each other all that they can handle over the last half-decade.

Since Joe Burrow entered the league, the Bengals have come up short against their division rival, though only by a small margin, with a record of 5-8 since 2020. Many of those games have come down to the wire, with the margin of victory being a touchdown or less in five out of thirteen games, including playoffs.

There have been games that have been blowouts between the two during that span, but those largely came when one Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson were out with injuries.

This game being at Paycor Stadium in primetime gives the Bengals a large advantage, as that is when the team's stars play at their best, and with this game potentially determining the winner of the AFC North and securing a home playoff game, they will need every advantage possible.

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