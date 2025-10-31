McKinnley Jackson's Trade Request, the Bengals' Dismissal of it and What's Next
CINCINNATI – The timing of McKinnley Jackson’s trade request was as odd as the unserious nature with which the Cincinnati Bengals addressed it.
Jackson’s request came just days after veteran Mike Pennel requested – and was granted – his release so he could return to play for his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
That transaction alone moved Jackson closer to seeing action, something he has done rarely this year.
The second of two third-round picks in 2024 who have struggled to get on the field despite being healthy (wide receiver Jermaine Burton being the other), Jackson has been active in just two of eight games this year.
Jackson played five snaps in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, all in five-man fronts on first-and-10 plays, and he while he dressed the following week at Green Bay, he never entered the game.
Pennel’s desertion opens an opportunity for that to change for Jackson.
“Just keep working,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Jackson. “I like McKinnley. There’s going to be an opportunity in that room as week going.
“Just keep putting your head down and working an earning those opportunities,” Taylor added. “That's my recommendation I've given him. We've had great conversations.”
Jackson’s rookie season was derailed early by a knee injury in training camp.
After missing the first four games while on Injured Reserve, he returned for Week 5 and played in each of the final 12 games and saw his playing time increase as the season went.
Jackson finished with 15 tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Pennel played between 27 and 37 percent of the snaps through the first five games before his participation dipped to 18 percent against the Packers, 12 percent against the Steelers and 14 percent against the Jets.
That reduced playing time served as the impetus for his request to be released, and the Bengals acquiesced as they have been trying to create opportunities to look at younger players such as Jackson and Jordan Jefferson.
“There’s going to be opportunities for both of those guys,” Taylor said.
