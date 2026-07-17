One Bengals Rookie Who Could Surprise During 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals made several high-profile additions to their defensive line this offseason.

Acquiring Dexter Lawrence was a centerpiece of their offseason moves, as was selecting Texas A&M pass-rusher Cashius Howell and signing Super Bowl champion Boye Mafe to a lucrative contract. Yet, one of the least-heralded members of this rebuilt group could become an unexpected contributor.

Cincinnati selected Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson with pick No. 226 in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Although his draft position places him firmly under the radar, Robinson enters the league with a strong profile and plenty of upside.

Why Robinson Could Outplay His Draft Position

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) reacts while holding the Liberty Bowl trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old finished his Navy career with 153 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks in 38 games. Robinson saved his best season for last, recording 64 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, earning the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team Associated Press All-American nod.

Robinson fell to the seventh round primarily because he lacks traditional NFL size. He's listed at 6 feet and 295 pounds, but his compact frame also gives him natural leverage over taller interior offensive linemen.

Physical similarities have led Robinson to study Aaron Donald, who spent his entire career dominating much larger blockers despite being listed at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds. Robinson has embraced the comparison and studies how Donald turned his lack of traditional size into an advantage.

“Aaron Donald, he’s obviously one of the best, one of the greatest to ever do it, and he was my size,” Robinson told WJLA's Natalie Spala. “It’s called natural leverage. You may not be the tallest guy, but the lowest man wins.”

During spring break, ahead of the draft, Robinson traveled to Pittsburgh and spent multiple training sessions with the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Expecting any rookie to become the next Donald would be unfair, especially a rookie selected in the seventh round.

The comparison, though, is more about having a blueprint Robinson can follow. Both defenders entered the league with similar builds. If Robinson relies on his quickness, hand usage, and strength, he'll excel at the next level.

There is no pressure on the rookie to produce immediately, with Lawrence being the star of the interior defensive line. But don't be surprised if Robinson stands out in training camp. Simply making the 53-man roster and earning rotational snaps would count as a successful rookie season for the 226th overall pick.

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