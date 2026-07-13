Radio Voice Dan Hoard Highlights Key Mindset From Dexter Lawrence Entering Bengals Tenure

Bengals radio play-by-play voice Dan Hoard popped on First Word With James Rapien last week as we get closer and closer to the start of training camp in Cincinnati.

Hoard had plenty to say about one of the most popular new names on the team this offseason: Dexter Lawrence II.

Responsibilities Raised

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) in the 3rd quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He's been able to get a little closer to the team than most media voices are, and can feel the "responsibility" and care Lawrence is approaching this new chapter with.

The 28-year-old had some disgruntled player baggage hanging around him after years of winning nothing with the Giants. That seems to have gone out the window in a much more likely winning environment on the Ohio River.

"Young players respect guys who have that track record, multiple Pro Bowls, two-time All-Pro," Hoard noted. "So naturally, they look at him and think, 'All right, what has he done that I can steal and learn from?' So that's already started to take place. But I think in Dexter's case, he really looks at almost the responsibility of being traded for the 10th pick in the draft, to him, that's a really big deal that the Bengals were willing to do that because very few teams do.

"The Bengals have never given up a pick like that for a veteran player from another team, and Dexter looks at that as a responsibility. He wants to justify that the Bengals were willing to do that to get him by being great on the field, by being great in the locker room, and I've already seen evidence that that's happening."

It's been about as smooth an offseason with a new star player as one could have.

Lawrence already had a great friend on the team and in his position group when he got reunited with B.J. Hill, plus, he's been in the building as much as anyone could ask for throughout the voluntary workout portion.

Cincinnati had a 100% participation rate in Minicamp, Lawrence included, and he seems fully willing to lump into this culture well, keep his head down, and maul offensive lines when the time comes. He has plenty of motivation to have a third All-Pro season this fall after he went from the top-ranked defensive tackle by NFL voices last summer to seventh this July.

Check out more from Hoard below:

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