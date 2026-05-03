Orlando Brown Jr. Lays Out Remaining NFL Bucket List Items Entering 2026 Season

Orlandon Brown Jr. has accomplished a lot in his eight NFL seasons. From Pro Bowl nods to a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs, the Bengals starting left tackle is stacking milestones, but he's not satisfied.

I asked him what his top remaining career bucket list goals were during our exclusive conversation this week, ahead of being honored as the Breakthrough T1D Cincinnatian of the Year on May 9. More Super Bowls were top of mind, and then individual honors like his first career All-Pro nod.

Brown made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2019-22 and won Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs.

Goals Left

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) is introduced before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Man, so much to be honest, man, I want as many Super Bowls as God is willing to give me," Brown noted. "So you know, if that's six, I'll take six. If it's one, I'll take one. But, you know, I still want to win more Super Bowls. I need multiple AFC Championship games played here at Paycor Stadium resulting in wins. There are all pros, you know, from an individual standpoint, I've never made an All Pro. I've made a Pro Bowl, but I've never made an All-Pro. So putting myself in a position to do that is also something I think that's kind of on the forefront of my mind from an individual aspect."

Brown, 30, is taking a bigger leadership role as his Bengal years mature and he's driven a camaraderie with his position group that could bare championship fruit this fall.

"What we share in our offensive line room is so special, not just from a play standpoint, but it's really our continuity. And we've got a really, really unique set of guys," Brown said. "When you look around the room and the men that we have in there, it's really, really special, man, and it's so unique. But our camaraderie, our continuity. I mean, we get together every Thursday for offensive line dinner.

"Guys spend time together like I mentioned just last night, going out on the town here in Cincy. You know, it's April, man. Guys are getting out of town on a Thursday, normally; they're not necessarily all getting together. And to me, that's what makes our group so special and unique, is just the camaraderie aspects and the connection that we all share."

Cincinnati's entire offense is basically coming back from last season, hungry, humbled, and ready to rise back into the NFL contender ranks.

Brown's goals and leadership align with all of that.

Check out more on the Breakthrough T1D Gala here.

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