Ravens Linebacker Predicts Multi-Sack Game for Trey Hendrickson Against Bengals

The Bengals and Ravens meet for the first time this season on Sunday, and it will be the first time the Bengals face their former star pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson. His desire to have a big game against his former team is already on full display, as starting Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson has called for Hendrickson to get multiple sacks on Sunday.

"I believe that this game for him is about to be one of those one's, like multiple sack games, I'm calling it," Simpson said.

Hendrickson returned from a finger injury that forced him to miss two games and recorded his second sack of the season against the Browns last week.

Ready For Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) stands by before the start of the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The game was tied at 17 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Orlando Brown Jr. knows the task ahead of him against the Ravens on Sunday. In a recent interview with Geoff Hobson, he recalled his first encounter with Hendrickson at Bengals practice in 2023, when he signed in Cincinnati.

Immediately, a scuffle broke out between the two on Brown's first snap of training camp with the Bengals. He acknowledged his respect for Hendrickson and how his past practices with him should help him this Sunday.

"That's who he is, That's why I respect him, He's a fighter," Brown said. "I think it helps him, I think it helps me, Just in terms of the feel, The feel of his rushes, his counter, How much? I can't put my finger on that, But at the end of the day, I've got to play Sunday."

Hendrickson consistently dominated opposing linemen with the Bengals, and he has continued to do so with the Ravens. Over six weeks, he ranks third in the NFL in pressure rate per Next Gen Stats, with a 30% pass-rush win rate across 73 plays.

Brown pointed to Hendrickson's passion to remain a dominant force on the defensive line as the reason the Bengals signed him in 2021 and the Ravens signed him this offseason. He also said Hendrickson will remain one of his good friends whenever he retires.

"A lot of passion, that's why they paid him there, that's why we paid him here," Brown said. "That's why he's been so successful. I have no friends with D-linemen not on my team. When I retire, one day, Trey will be one of my good friends."

The Bengals square off against the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Baltimore for a crucial game that could ultimately decide the winner of the AFC North. The tensions between Hendrickson and the Bengals should only add another layer to what should be as competitive a contest as any this season.

Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson is predicting a multi-sack game for Trey Hendrickson, who is facing his former team in the Bengals.



“I’m calling it,” Simpson said. pic.twitter.com/r02Sdm3p0p — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 21, 2026

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