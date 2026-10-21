Report: NFL Teams 'Tracking' Young Bengals Defender For Potential Trade

One young Bengals piece could be a hot option for teams trying to add talent over the next three weeks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that Shemar Stewart is a name "teams are tracking" as the trade deadline approaches on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

Stewart has dealt with injuries in both his underwhelming Bengals seasons so far and hasn't broken into the main defensive line rotation yet.

Former Bengals safety Jessie Bates III also popped up as a name to watch from Fowler.

"One surprise name a few teams are tracking is Cincinnati edge rusher Shemar Stewart," Fowler wrote. "The 2025 first-round pick is not a factor in the team's rotation right now. He has played 17 defensive snaps, well behind the total for the fourth defensive end, Cedric Johnson (83). And rookie second-rounder Cashius Howell has been impressive.

"Cincinnati typically doesn't move its young draft picks, but it would be surprising if the Bengals haven't received inquiries on Stewart, whose upside remains high. Also, could a team pry safety Jessie Bates III out of Atlanta? He will be a free agent in 2027, and the Falcons are sitting at 2-4. I doubt Atlanta wants to trade him, but his value would be strong if that changes."

On the season, Stewart holds a 68.9 Pro Football Focus grade and has increased his snap diet from five and four snaps in his opening outings to eight against Miami, but he's clearly not a major factor for the defensive front right now.

It's hard to say the training camp knee injury is the reason. He hasn't been featured on many October injury reports, and that knee hyperextension was nearly three months ago.

"Well, we got a really good defensive end group, and all four of those guys played well. There are going to be moments when we get Shemar more involved. Yesterday just didn't work out that way and he's still in his ninth practice. Really started practicing three weeks ago. Happy with him. He's got a great effort, great attitude," Taylor said about Stewart after the loss to Pittsburgh last month. "And so there will be moments we're able to get him more plays. There'll be times where maybe he goes from a small number to 25-30 (snaps). You just never know. So he's had a good attitude about it."

Stewart did not play in that contest but had minor appearances in the following two games.

Check out the full piece from Fowler and Dan Graziano here.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.