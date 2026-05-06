Rival Super Bowl Champion Discusses His Potential Fit With Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a lot of big upgrades to their roster this offseason, but they could afford to make one or two more moves if the right free agent falls into their laps.

A linebacker or an edge rusher would help this defense, as long as it doesn't break the bank. There are a few solid options on the market for the Bengals to explore, too.

On a recent episode of the Up & Adams Show, former Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Kyle Van Noy discussed potentially playing with Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Van Noy told the host, Kay Adams, that he enjoyed getting to know Burrow in the past.

"I did enjoy when I was at the Pro Bowl getting to know Joe Burrow, how he locked in for a flag football game, and the competitive side that he has and how he turns it on," Van Noy said. "When you play against him, and you're on the football field, you understand that he's a top-three quarterback in this league. If you know, you know. But he's that dude."

Van Noy Would Bring Championship Mindset

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Van Noy is a veteran leader, which is exactly what the Bengals need on defense. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion and a one-time Pro Bowler. Adding this kind of talent to a young Bengals defense would give it more veteran leadership and championship mentality.

"I understand that you need a team to be successful. I understand what it takes to win a championship. I know what it looks like. You have to have teammates. You have to have guys that are really good at their job," Van Noy said. "I'm not a part of anybody's master plan of the future. I'm the plan of a fixer. I'm going in there to fix the problems.

"I mean, that's what I did with the Ravens when they had injuries in 2023. Every stop I've been at, I've made better. And when I leave, they have been worse off. The Patriots, where I've left Miami, where I've left Los Angeles after being there for just one season, that's just kind of what has happened. That's kind of the standard that I hold, not only myself to, but other teammates. When I come in the door, it's a championship mindset."

Van Noy recorded two sacks last season, but in 2024, he posted 12 1/2 sacks, which was his career high at the age of 33. He wasn't incredibly productive on the field last year, but he could work as a rotational edge rusher in a young unit that needs more depth and a veteran leader.

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