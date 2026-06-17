Rookie Bengals Lineman Believes Scott Peters is 'Perfect Coach' for Him

When the Bengals selected Brian Parker in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it already felt as though it was a match made in heaven due to Parker growing up in Cincinnati and playing high school football at St. Xavier High School.

Now after spending over a month in the Bengals building, Parker may have found another perfect match.

During a sitdown interview on First Word With James Rapien this week, Parker went into detail on how offensive line coach Scott Peters made a significant first impression on him even before being selected by the Bengals in the draft.

"I did a local day visit, and once I did my interview with Coach Peters in the O-line room, I was like 'wow this guy knows what he's talking about, I would love to work with him'" Parker said.

Parker also noted how Peters' focus on technique outside of strictly X's and O's matches exactly what he wants to improve most about his game at the professional level.

"The technique and everything that he focuses on outside of the X's and O's is so important to growing my game," Parker said. "It's something that going from the college to NFL level is what I really need to be able to grow, and he's the perfect coach for that, he's super invested in everybody, and he wants to win."

Scott Peters Revived Bengals O-line

Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters directs a drill during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before Peters arrived, Joe Burrow, and even his predecessor Andy Dalton endured a decade of below average to horrific offensive line play.

Names like Cedric Ogbuehi, Bobby Hart, and Billy Price consistently disappointed for the Bengals, and attempts to patch the weaknesses with the likes of Cordy Glenn and Xavier Sua-filo failed to make notable impacts.

Now, after years of being a major weakness for the team, the unit has finally turned a corner and become something Burrow and the offense can rely on going forward.

What makes this coming season even more exciting than the consistent play we saw during the back-half of last campaign is the stable succession plan forming with Connor Lew at center, and Parker at guard, while having the versatility to play tackle.

With young players like Dylan Fairchild, and Amarius Mims also developing, the future of the Bengals offensive line feels brighter than it has in a very long time. Peters is a key figure in that positive direction.

Check out the full interview with Parker below:

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