In order to improve the defensive line following last season's struggles, the Bengals not only added veterans to the unit but rookies as well.

After taking Cashius Howell in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Landon Robinson in the seventh as a developmental prospect for D-line coach Jerry Montgomery. Robinson has been receptive to everything Montgomery has to teach him in the NFL so far.

Robinson attested to Montgomery's coaching ability on First Word With James Rapien when he pointed out Montgomery's influence at the Shrine Bowl during the draft process.

"He's a great coach. I got to work with him at the East-West Shrine Bowl, so I have a little bit of background with him," Robinson said of Montgomery's coaching.

Montgomery Mantras

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Montgomery does not care for consistent mistakes from his players, the way it should be for any coach.

Robinson detailed Montgomery's no-nonsense coaching style further.

"If you're not doing something right, he puts it out there for you and he's real blunt about it, and I love coaches like that because that's how you grow," Robinson said. "They don't sit back, watch you struggle, and then you figure out later on that you weren't doing it the right way, so he teaches you right then and there."

Robinson confirmed that he has been in constant contact with Montgomery ever since OTA's concluded in June, clarifying which areas of his game he can improve on.

"I've been in contact with him over this past month where we've been off, and asking things that I can get better at, and different things in the playbook that I can look at just to myself that edge when we come back," Robinson noted.

Robinson has taken Montgomery's coaching to heart, something that is a clear point to Montgomery's ability to gain a player's trust and develop them to their most potential.

Montgomery has gotten great contribution out of players he has coached, with the most notable being T.J. Slaton and Rashan Gary during their time in Green Bay. He is looking to add to that list of contributors.

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