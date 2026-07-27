Defensive tackle is as big of a competition as any this year for the Bengals. Additions like Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen, along with those from last season in B.J. Hill, and T.J. Slaton solidify the position as a strength. Questions remain when it comes to the young talent behind those veterans.

Kris Jenkins Jr. and Mckinnley Jackson were both counted on to be major pieces for the defense but have failed to make much impact. They have gotten opportunities in the past but could not capitalize and as a result, they find themselves in a competition with rookie Landon Robinson.

Robinson quickly became a fan favorite before draft day because of his play stellar at Navy. During an appearance on First Word With James Rapien, Robinson emphasized that competition is why athletes enter the NFL.

"That's why you're in the NFL, you're here to compete, and you're here to go against the best of the best," Robinson said. "You wouldn't be playing in the NFL if you didn't love to compete."

"So I'm super excited to go out there and compete against those guys, but also, build those relationships with my teammates, because at the end of the day we're all trying to do the same thing."

Robinson Ready to Prove Himself

Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) runs through a drill during a rookie mini camp workout at the Bengals practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During his appearance on First Word, Robinson detailed his approach to proving he belongs on the team: Controlling what he can and dominating each rep.

"Day-to-day you just have to focus on what you can control, and going out there knowing the playbook, and whatever reps you get, you go and you dominate," Robinson stated. "I'm going to prove to the coaching staff and whoever else is watching that they can trust me, and that when they put me out there, I'm going to do my job."

Robinson is bringing everything he can to this Bengals team. He has shown outstanding ability when it comes to utilizing his frame in a way that those in Cincinnati saw for years from Geno Atkins.

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