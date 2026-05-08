Bengals Add Linebacker, Bolster Defense With Two Roster Additions

The Bengals have officially hit the 90-man roster limit following a pair of moves on Friday afternoon. Cincinnati acquired former Giants linebacker Swayze Bozeman via waivers, and signed undrafted free agent safety Isaiah Nwokobia.

The Bengals Finally Add A Linebacker

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Swayze Bozeman (50) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bozeman comes in as the first veteran linebacker the Bengals have added to the position, despite efforts to add to the group earlier in free agency and the draft.

Assistant General Manager Steven Radicevic made it clear the Bengals were open to adding a linebacker this offseason, but things didn't work out.

”It’s how it can fall. We had linebackers stacked in free agency,” Radicevic said during the NFL Draft. “We had linebackers stacked in the draft that we would have taken. But it’s just the way it falls. And again, we’re happy with the players that we took in free agency. And looking back on it at this point, I wouldn’t go back. And I don’t think with we would go back and change anything in free agency or in the draft. And I feel like we’ve gotten good value at a lot of our signings or in the draft.”

Bozeman, a second year player out of Southern Mississippi, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has played in nine career games in his career with the Chiefs and Giants, totaling five tackles on defense, and four on special teams.

Being the only veteran addition to the linebacker room should mean that Bozeman comes in and competes right away for a spot as a role player or special teams player with the latter being the likelier outcome. Linebackers are the heartbeat of special teams units across the league, and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will certainly lean on that position group this season.

Nwokobia Could Be Sneaky Safety Depth

NCAA Football Southern Methodist safety Isaiah Nwokobia | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While Bozeman will be who fans focus on with these additions due to his position, Nwokobia could be a name we see make a splash as we approach training camp and the preseason. He spent all five of his college seasons at SMU where he made 41 total starts was a steady ball hawk in the secondary, notching 11 interceptions during his college career.

He comes in and should compete against the likes of PJ Jules, and Daijahn Anthony for a spot as safety depth.

The key to Nwokobia making the Bengals roster will be showing he can produce capably on special teams, something he should be able to do seamlessly considering his willingness as a tackler and sheer physicality.

The Bengals capped the current roster with two solid additions, however as we know, this is far from what the roster will look like come training camp. Should the team make another move for an undrafted free agent or veteran, then they will now need to cut a player to make room.

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