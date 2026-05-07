The Bengals just had an ideal free agent pop onto the market ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported star safety Kenny Moore II is being released by the Indianapolis Colts after a strong run with the team.

Veteran safety Kenny Moore asked for and was granted his release from the Indianapolis Colts today, per source," Schefter posted on X. "Colts also released safety Nasir Adderley and waived linebacker John Bullock."

Cincinnati has the safety position solidified right now with Bryan Cook and Jordan Battle, but the time is now to really push for a Super Bowl and adding a 10-year veteran that's been as consistent as Moore can never hurt. He can also play slot cornerback, which is an on-paper weak spot for the Bengals, with Jalen Davis manning the role right now.

Moore notched 578 slot corner snaps last season.

Glove-Like Fit

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) makes the catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old would bring great depth to the defensive back room in general after posting a 66-plus Pro Football Focus grade in seven of his nine seasons so far. He's coming off a 66.7 grade in 2025 (84.4 run defense grade) and would be another sure tackler to add, just like Cook.

He only missed six tackles last season across 715 snaps and has 21 career interceptions.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard had plenty of glowing words for his now-former safety this offseason.

"(I) think very highly of Kenny, not only me personally, but organizationally, and I know the city feels the same way," Ballard said last month. "At the end of the day, talking to him, he just felt like it was time for a change. Nothing much more than that. And because of our respect level for Kenny, we said, 'Okay.' Not always easy, especially when you get a pillar that's been a pillar, not only on our team, but in the community. I think most of you know my relationship with him; it's close. And so those are not always easy conversations, but they were respectful and good."

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin is always looking for talent to add to the team.

"I don't think we went into it saying we're not going to add at any position," Tobin said about linebackers after the 2026 NFL Draft. "It's opportunities that come up. Probably the best thing we did for our linebacker room is what we did for the D line room, and that's going to elevate those guys, and I have real belief in the guys that we have. They have full seasons under their belt. They have really good production for rookies, and they're going to grow in our scheme, and they're going to be really good players, and I think we have depth behind them. Doesn't mean we won't look. We're always looking. This is a 12-month thing. This isn't just a two-month thing, but in these two months, the opportunity wasn't there to add to that group, and we accept that because we have guys that we believe in there."

Moore may not cost much to add before the official minicamp ramps up next month. Over The Cap projects him to earn $5.2 million on the open market, something the Bengals can add if they restructure Joe Burrow's contract.

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