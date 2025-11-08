Tackle That Injured Bengals Running Back Results in Fine for Bears Linebacker
CINCINNATI – Chicago Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson was fined $6,111 for his hip-drop tackle that injured Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine.
The tackle, which was not penalized, came at the end of a 25-yard kickoff return by Perine early in the second quarter.
Perine suffered an ankle injury on the tackle and did not return to the game.
He was in the locker room in a walking boot Monday, and head coach Zac Taylor said Perine suffered a high-ankle sprain and will need a couple of weeks to recover.
"That's the type of tackle that you hope is getting legislated out of the game,” Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said.
It’s Jackson’s first fine of the season but the second of his career.
He was fined $5,912 for illegal use of the helmet last year while playing for the New Orleans Saints.
Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was not fined for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter.
Brown drew the penalty with 6:44 left in the second quarter when he got into it with Montez Sweat and pinned the Chicago defensive end on the ground after a first-and-goal play from the 6-yard line.
Instead of second and goal from the 6, the Bengals had second and goal from the 21 and ended up settling for an Evan McPherson field goal.
