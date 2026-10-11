Tanner Hudson Scores Touchdown to Help Bengals Take Double-Digit Lead Over Dolphins

The Bengals offense keeps matching the Miami temperatures on Sunday. Joe Burrow and his unit rolled out another long touchdown drive to take a strong 21-7 lead over Miami.

Dolphins QB Malik Willis is helping them out, with two interceptions to Jordan Battle already. All this after Battle said Willis has a tell when he's a bout to throw by patting the ball. Revealing that hasn't stopped the young safety from pulling off the rare feat.

Our Jay Morrison noted on X that Battle is the first Bengal with multiple picks in a game since Logan Wilson in 2023.

Check out the big plays below as Cincinnati commands the tempo down south:

T Huddy tuddy.#CINatMIA at 1:00 PM on Fox pic.twitter.com/zIeVp8eVNv — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 11, 2026

The last #Bengals player to have multiple interceptions in a game was Logan Wilson in Week 3, 2023 on MNF against the Rams. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 11, 2026

Per the Dolphins, today's 90 degree temperature is officially the hottest October game in Dolphins history in Hard Rock Stadium, which opened in 1987 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 11, 2026

2-yd Touchdown Pass

0:55 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Bayer reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short right to T.Hudson for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at MIA 2

(1:00 - 2nd) Timeout #1 by MIA at 01:00.

8-yd Pass

1:14 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to MIA 2 for 8 yards (C.Johnson; J.Brents). MIA-J.Brents was injured during the play.

3rd & 2 at MIA 10

3-yd Run

2:00 - 2nd

S.Perine right tackle to MIA 10 for 3 yards (W.Gay; J.Rodriguez).

2nd & 5 at MIA 13

(2:00 - 2nd) Two-Minute Warning

5-yd Run

2:25 - 2nd

S.Perine up the middle to MIA 13 for 5 yards (J.Phillips; J.Rodriguez).

1st & 10 at MIA 18

11-yd Run

3:07 - 2nd

(Shotgun) S.Perine left tackle to MIA 18 for 11 yards (J.Rodriguez; D.Trader).

1st & 10 at MIA 29

13-yd Pass

3:40 - 2nd

J.Burrow pass short left to E.All pushed ob at MIA 29 for 13 yards (J.Woodard).

1st & 10 at MIA 42

8-yd Pass

4:26 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Hudson to MIA 42 for 8 yards (M.Taaffe).

3rd & 7 at 50

3-yd Run

5:10 - 2nd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to 50 for 3 yards (W.Gay; R.McGraw).

2nd & 10 at CIN 47

Incompletion

5:15 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins.

1st & 10 at CIN 47

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