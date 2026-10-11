Bengals Get Instant Big Special Teams Play, Take Quick Lead Against Dolphins

Cincinnati took little time to strike in the end zone on Sunday. Dohnte Meyers ignited the game with an 81-yard opening kickoff return to give the Cincinnati Bengals an instant red-zone drive.

"In terms of the make-miss burst to go get big plays, he's as close to Ja'Marr as we've probably had. Ja'Marr's obviously top of the chain there in terms of any ball he catches. He can go to the house. And Dohnte, I think, is probably next in line with that ability," Zac Taylor said about Meyers this week. "I think that's one of the things that stood out in the off-season was just that zero-to-100 ability, his ability just to stop on a dime and get going north and south, and that showed up."

Joe Burrow capitalized three plays later with a four-yard strike to Mike Gesicki for the Bengals' opening score of the game. Cincinnati is leading 7-0 on the path to a bounce-back win.

Miami is one of the league's worst teams at 0-4, and Cincinnati entered the game as a seven-point betting favorite.

Check out the big plays and drive log below as Cincinnati tries to get a win in a hot Florida environment:

Dohnte Meyers starts the game with a BIG kick return@CINvsMIA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/p44D4J6Rs4 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

4-yd Touchdown Pass

14:03 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Gesicki for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & Goal at MIA 4

Incompletion

14:13 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (J.Brents).

2nd & Goal at MIA 4

6-yd Pass

14:49 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown pushed ob at MIA 4 for 6 yards (C.Johnson).

1st & Goal at MIA 10

Kickoff

15:00 - 1st

R.Patterson kicks 56 yards from MIA 35 to CIN 9. D.Meyers to MIA 10 for 81 yards (J.Simpson).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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