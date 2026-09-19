Texans GM Compares Dexter Lawrence to NFL Legend Ahead of Bengals Showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals made a huge move by acquiring Dexter Lawrence in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. This trade paid off in Week 1, as Lawrence had a huge impact in the Bengals' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lawrence didn't fill up the stat sheet, but he played a big role in the Bengals' win. He generated a lot of pressure while facing constant double teams, which opened up his teammates for big plays. The Bengals will need him to dominate again this week if they are going to upset the Houston Texans.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was recently asked about Lawrence ahead of the Week 2 matchup between Houston and Cincinnati. Caserio had a lot of respect for the Bengals defensive tackle and went as far as to compare him to former defensive star Vince Wilfork.

Nick Caserio Compares Dexter Lawrence to Vince Wilfork

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) reacts after recovering a fumble during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think the Vince comparison is probably pretty apt, just their athleticism. He’s a massive problem. When he’s going vertically it’s hard to contain him," Caserio said. "He’s been double teamed more than any defensive tackle in the league. He presents a lot of problems. He has a very unique playing style. He and Vince have some similar attributes. Those are two rare players with that kind of size to move the way they do.”

Wilfork wasn't a box score player either. He didn't always post the big games, but his impact went far beyond the stat sheet. He played his role very well. As a result, he was the key piece for a lot of very talented defenses that found sustained success in the NFL.

Lawrence has the chance to be the key player on a Bengals defense that is looking to take a big step forward this year. In Week 1, the Bengals defense showed a lot of improvements. They're going to need to continue trending in that direction behind the play of their dominant defensive tackle.

“Honestly, stats don’t mean too much because he wrecks the game as soon the week starts and offensive coordinators have to prepare for the week," Myles Murphy said when asked about Lawrence's impact. "Just having him in the middle, being a stump in the middle, creating a push — that’s not a stat line, but he’s creating a push all game. That’s exactly what we were looking for.”

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