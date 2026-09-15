Bengals Fans Shouldn't Panic About Dexter Lawrence After 'Quiet' Week 1

If you were to ask the average NFL fan, they would probably say that Dexter Lawrence was quiet in Week 1 for the Cincinnati Bengals. He didn't show up on the stat sheet much, as he didn't record a sack or force a fumble.

The rest of the Bengals defense filled up the stat sheet, as they forced four fumbles en route to a huge victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. even took one of these fumbles back for a touchdown.

But Lawrence didn't have his name called too often. He had a quarterback hit, but that was seemingly it. Still, his impact goes beyond the stat sheet and there's no reason for the Bengals to panic about this "quiet" game.

Dexter Lawrence Was Very Impressive in Week 1

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) reacts after recovering a fumble during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any fan who was able to watch the entire game would have noticed the impact that Lawrence was making, even if he never recorded a sack. He had 11 true pass-set rushes and posted a 36 percent win rate. He seemingly found himself in the backfield and in Baker Mayfield's lap on more than one occasion.

Lawrence is notorious as a game-wrecker. He might not always post the flashiest stats, but he's generating pressure, drawing double teams, and impacting the game in numerous other ways.

In fact, on the scoop and score touchdown from Knight, Lawrence made a huge heads-up play by diving into a Buccaneers offensive lineman to deter him from recovering the fumble. This allowed Knight to be the one to recover the ball and take it in for a Bengals touchdown.

Lawrence also drew a double team to free up Jonathan Allen for a big sack. Allen was able to work inside, where Lawrence had drawn the center to himself, to sack Mayfield.

It's easy to overreact about an empty stat sheet, especially considering the Bengals gave up a first-round pick to land Lawrence. But the veteran defensive tackle left his mark on the game. The stats will come.

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