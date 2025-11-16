All Bengals

Video Evidence Shows Ja'Marr Chase Spit on Jalen Ramsey, Sparking Altercation

The evidence directly contradicts Chase's stance.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase got Jalen Ramsey booted from Sunday's game after the cornerback was punched for allegedly spitting on him. The referee noted after the game that they did not see spit flying from Chase's mouth, but video evidence says otherwise. This could lead to a suspension for Cincinnati's best healthy player.

Chase clearly spit on Ramsey before the Steeler threw punches, but he told the media he "ain't spit on nobody."

"He doesn't like some of the words I told him; we've been going back and forth the whole time. So I'm sure something got under his skin," Chase said further about the altercation.

"He spit on me so it's up," Ramsey said about the incident. "I don't give a F*** about football after that."

Frustration is boiling over for this team as the season crumbles further under the pressure of Joe Burrow's injury. They lost 34-12 to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

"It's hard knowing how hard we work at practice and coming in here, and not executing to the best of our ability, we've got to do better as a team," Chase said after he caught just three of his 10 targets for 30 yards.

The Bengals are running out of time fast to "do better as a team" after wasting the first good performance by the defense in weeks.

As our Jay Morrison noted, Chase likely won't be skating by with just a fine for this incident, as Cincinnati possibly faces more challenges against the AFC's top-seeded New England Patriots this coming weekend. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the league is already reviewing the footage .

Check out the clear spit at Ramsey from Chase below:

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

