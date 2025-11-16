Video Evidence Shows Ja'Marr Chase Spit on Jalen Ramsey, Sparking Altercation
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase got Jalen Ramsey booted from Sunday's game after the cornerback was punched for allegedly spitting on him. The referee noted after the game that they did not see spit flying from Chase's mouth, but video evidence says otherwise. This could lead to a suspension for Cincinnati's best healthy player.
Chase clearly spit on Ramsey before the Steeler threw punches, but he told the media he "ain't spit on nobody."
"He doesn't like some of the words I told him; we've been going back and forth the whole time. So I'm sure something got under his skin," Chase said further about the altercation.
"He spit on me so it's up," Ramsey said about the incident. "I don't give a F*** about football after that."
Frustration is boiling over for this team as the season crumbles further under the pressure of Joe Burrow's injury. They lost 34-12 to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
"It's hard knowing how hard we work at practice and coming in here, and not executing to the best of our ability, we've got to do better as a team," Chase said after he caught just three of his 10 targets for 30 yards.
The Bengals are running out of time fast to "do better as a team" after wasting the first good performance by the defense in weeks.
As our Jay Morrison noted, Chase likely won't be skating by with just a fine for this incident, as Cincinnati possibly faces more challenges against the AFC's top-seeded New England Patriots this coming weekend. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the league is already reviewing the footage .
Check out the clear spit at Ramsey from Chase below:
