This Bengals Veteran Could Be Cincinnati's Next Surprise Cut Candidate

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best offenses in the entire league. They're loaded with talent at multiple positions, specifically quarterback and wide receiver. But they have quite a bit of depth at other spots, too.

Another position that the Bengals have some solid depth at is tight end, especially considering how impressive rookie tight end Jack Endries was in the first week of the preseason. But they have a few tight ends who could be on the chopping block.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested that the Bengals should cut ties with veteran tight end Tanner Hudson this offseason.

On His Way Out?

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tanner Hudson could be on the outs within a healthy Cincinnati Bengals tight end room," Moton wrote. "In 2024, Erick All Jr. tore his ACL and missed the entire 2025 campaign. Mike Gesicki missed four games last year. They're both at full strength. By the way, Cincinnati selected Jack Endries in the seventh round of this year's draft.

"Given that Gesicki is a proven pass-catcher, and the Bengals used a fourth-round pick on All two years ago, they're near locks to make the roster. Drew Sample is the team's best blocking tight end. Hudson doesn't stand out in any particular way in the Bengals' tight end room. Moreover, he'll turn 32 in November. Cincinnati may want to tap into the upside of younger players at the position in the upcoming term."

Analysis

Hudson could be the odd man out for the tight end room. Mike Gesicki is a very solid pass-catching option, while Drew Sample is an incredible blocker. These two form a solid tight end duo for the Bengals.

Endries has always been an intriguing tight end option since the Bengals drafted him late in the 2026 NFL Draft this year, but he's quickly emerged as a potential candidate for one of the final roster slots this year. Erick All Jr. is the big question mark, as he's very productive, but has struggled with health.

If All and Endries stay healthy and continue to impress, then Hudson may get bumped to the fifth tight end spot. Would the Bengals keep five tight ends? Would they value Hudson over a block-first tight end like Cam Grandy?

These are the questions that they may be faced with ahead of cutdown day at the end of this month.

For more on Bengals training camp, watch the video below and check out First Word, Cincinnati's only morning sports show!